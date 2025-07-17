Houston weather: Tropical disturbance in the Gulf, will it impact us?

The Brief Tropical disturbance soaks Louisiana, parts of Texas Hill Country dries out, heats up Rainy here, then get ready for a heat wave



Much like yesterday, we'll be hot Thursday in the 90s with only a slight chance of rain. It's muggy this morning, then it will turn partly cloudy. Prepare for an increase in rain chances for tomorrow.

Latest on Gulf low

Luckily, the tropical disturbance near New Orleans has not strengthened and has only a slight chance for becoming a tropical depression. It's mainly going to be a rain-maker for Louisiana today and could bring us a round of storms tomorrow.

If it does happen to spin-up into a depression along their coastline, it's effects here would still be scattered storms for Friday.

In the meantime, today will be mostly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s and an isolated shower possible.

Texas Hill Country drying out

High pressure will bring several days of sunny, dry days for Central Texas and the Hill Country. They will have very warm highs in the mid 90s and possibly 100 by next week. Rain looks like it will stay away for at least a week and probably longer.

Hot pattern on the way

After a plume of tropical moisture brings scattered storms on Friday and possibly early Saturday, a heat dome will begin to build across much of the central U.S. and Houston will feel the effects, too. Sunday through next weekend are looking mostly sunny and rain-free with daily highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Our first 100 degree day is not impossible, so stay cool.