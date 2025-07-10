Houston weather: Pop-up storms for Thursday, weekend rain chances

The Brief Afternoon Storms, but Not as Many Isolated Rain Friday, then Weekend Rain More Saharan Dust - Tropics Quiet for Now



It's going to be scattered afternoon storms for Thursday, but it is expected to be less widespread for today. Warm and humid conditions continue with highs in the 90s.

Pop-up storms this afternoon

The atmosphere over the Houston area is not as charged for stormy weather as it has been over the last few days, but a few pop-up storms are still expected. Isolated amounts of 1-2" are possible, but otherwise it's looking hazy, hot and humid today and tomorrow.

Action could increase this weekend

Moisture levels could increase by Saturday, although two of our primary models are showing opposite solutions, especially on Sunday. For now, plan on the potential for storms on Saturday afternoon with a few heavy ones possible.

No tropical threats for now

The Gulf and Caribbean are still whisper-quiet with little to no stormy weather and a continuing flow of Saharan dust. Part of that dust could be noticeable in our sky today.

Longer term, there may be a better chance for something to spin up in the northern Gulf next week, but nothing specific just yet.