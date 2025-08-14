Houston weather: Muggy, hot on Thursday; Possible tropical development in the Gulf

The Brief More muggy air with scattered storms Possible tropical development in the Gulf First hurricane brewing in the Atlantic



Thursday is following a similar weather pattern to the last couple of days with a muggy morning start and temperatures rising to the 90s in the afternoon.

Summer warmth with scattered storms each day

Back-to-school week continues, and the forecast is very similar to yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a good chance for scattered afternoon storms - a few could be heavy. A quick 1-2" of rain, frequent lightning and strong winds will be possible.

Tropical wave enters the Gulf

A tropical wave (Invest 98L) has entered the southern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a very low 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

At this point, it is expected to remain weak and have minimal impacts on the Houston-area.

However, it could help to enhance our rain chances on Friday and Saturday morning while giving us an increased risk of rip currents. We are under a 1/4 risk for isolated street flooding on Friday, mainly from Houston to the coast. So stay alert and stay tuned for updates.

Erin set to become first hurricane

In the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Erin is getting stronger and will likely become a major hurricane by this weekend. It is not a threat to Texas.

The East Coast will have to watch the system closely, but it looks like it will curve and stay offshore, so large waves may be the biggest concern. It could head towards Bermuda by next week.