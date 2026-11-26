The Brief Chilly For Thanksgiving and Black Friday Major Coastal Storm To Impact East Coast Travel Weekend Weather Looks Awesome



Thanksgiving will be bright, dry and cool, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and highs near 60.

Cool holiday weather

Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest air so far this season for Houston! There could also be some patchy areas of frost.

Remember to wear extra layers, protect sensitive plants and keep your pets warm.

Major storm to impact east coast

Coastal low will be bringing heavy rain and the threat for wind gusts up to 60 mph from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast United States through Thursday. Paces like New York City could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain on Thanksgiving Day, with wind gusts up to around 55-60 miles per hour.

A high wind warning is now in place for New York City for Thanksgiving and the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday morning.

Featured article

Weekend weather looks awesome

Holiday weekend weather looks pretty awesome for Houston with plenty of sunshine expected on Saturday and highs rebounding to the low 70s.

Some models are hinting at another weak cold front on Sunday. It doesn't appear that it will bring much rain, but it could knock temperatures back to the 40s by Sunday night after climbing to the 70s Sunday afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼