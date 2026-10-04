Houston weather: Sunday night storm chances, cooler mornings, and more potential rain

The Brief Dry start to the week Afternoons still warm Monitoring an area for development in the SW Gulf



Rain ends Sunday night

A few showers remain possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Some downpours could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of I-10.

Relief this week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease at the start of the week as a slow-moving front arrives. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.

Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Area in the SW Gulf

We are monitoring an area of low pressure that could develop in the southwestern Gulf by midweek.

Waters are very warm in the gulf and there isn't much wind shear. These factors could lead to development that should move north.

We are expecting some higher rain chances along the gulf coast by the end of the week/next weekend.

Nothing has even formed at this point, so we will watch the models closely.