Houston weather: Sunday night storm chances, cooler mornings, and more potential rain
Rain ends Sunday night
A few showers remain possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Some downpours could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of I-10.
Relief this week
The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease at the start of the week as a slow-moving front arrives. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.
Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Area in the SW Gulf
We are monitoring an area of low pressure that could develop in the southwestern Gulf by midweek.
Waters are very warm in the gulf and there isn't much wind shear. These factors could lead to development that should move north.
We are expecting some higher rain chances along the gulf coast by the end of the week/next weekend.
Nothing has even formed at this point, so we will watch the models closely.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority