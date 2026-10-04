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Houston weather: Sunday night storm chances, cooler mornings, and more potential rain

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated October 4, 2026 7:06 PM CDT Published October 4, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
Houston weather: Oct. 4 evening forecast
Houston weather: Oct. 4 evening forecast

Houston weather: Oct. 4 evening forecast

A few showers remain possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.

The Brief

    • Dry start to the week
    • Afternoons still warm
    • Monitoring an area for development in the SW Gulf

Rain ends Sunday night

A few showers remain possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Some downpours could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of I-10.

Relief this week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease at the start of the week as a slow-moving front arrives. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain. 

Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Area in the SW Gulf

We are monitoring an area of low pressure that could develop in the southwestern Gulf by midweek. 

Waters are very warm in the gulf and there isn't much wind shear. These factors could lead to development that should move north. 

Tropical Weather Forecast: Keeping watch of Gulf development
Tropical Weather Forecast: Keeping watch of Gulf development

Tropical Weather Forecast: Keeping watch of Gulf development

FOX 26 meteorologist John Dawson explains why a tropical development in the Gulf could lead to some rain late this week.

We are expecting some higher rain chances along the gulf coast by the end of the week/next weekend. 

Nothing has even formed at this point, so we will watch the models closely.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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