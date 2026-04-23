Houston weather: Storm chances return Friday evening

The Brief Storm Chances Late Tomorrow Latest Drought Monitor Update Muggy Weekend Ahead



Ready for another round of storms?

Storms could return tomorrow

Rain chances are a bit tricky, but are increasing tomorrow evening as moisture builds and a disturbance zips by to the north of Houston around sunset. Some storms could bring brief lightning and gusty winds.

Main window for this quick burst of storms is 7–11 pm. However, most of the day will be warm and more humid.

Improvement with drought conditions

Drought improvement statewide has been minimal from 78% of Texas in drought last week to 76% this week. But across Harris county, drought improvement has been significant with 59% of Harris County in some level of drought last week and only 14% of Harris County in drought this week.

Rainfall from Tuesday and Wednesday hasn't even been taken into account for this drought update. So expect even more improvements for next Thursday's drought monitor.

Muggy weekend setup

The weekend turns warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers or storms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Get ready for a stretch of days in the 90s as we go into next week.

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