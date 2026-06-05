Utility worker released after allegedly running over, killing man under Eastex Freeway

The Brief A man sleeping on the pavement was struck and killed by a utility truck on the Eastex Freeway service road early Thursday morning. The driver initially left the area but returned after being informed a body was found; police questioned and released him as investigations continue. The identity of the deceased man has not yet been verified.



Houston police are investigating a deadly accident in the Eastex-Jensen area involving a utility truck driver.

Deadly crash in north Houston

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, a utility employee was working on lights underneath the Eastex Freeway near East Crosstimbers Street around 7:25 a.m.

The driver of the truck made a sharp turn over a curb, hitting a man who was sleeping on the pavement.

Police report the driver initially left the location but returned to the scene after being told a body had been found. Officers from the Hit and Run Unit responded to the scene, questioned, and then released the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is currently unknown, pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential charges against the driver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.