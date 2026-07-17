METRORail train struck by Houston Fire vehicle near Museum District

The Brief A Houston Fire Department vehicle struck a METRO train along Fannin Street. Three people on the train reported injuries after the crash. Houston Police are leading the investigation.



Three people were sent to a hospital after a Houston Fire vehicle struck a METRORail train near the Museum District on Friday.

Houston Museum District: Fire vehicle hits METRORail

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on Southmore Boulevard and Fannin Street.

According to the District 8 Houston Fire chief, a HFD paramedic squad was heading to a hospital when their vehicle struck a METRORail train.

METRO Police, Houston Police, and other first responders were called to the scene.

Houston METRO says three people on the train were taken to a hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

AThe METRO Police Department will be investigating.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.