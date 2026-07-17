METRORail train struck by Houston Fire vehicle near Museum District
HOUSTON - Three people were sent to a hospital after a Houston Fire vehicle struck a METRORail train near the Museum District on Friday.
Houston Museum District: Fire vehicle hits METRORail
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on Southmore Boulevard and Fannin Street.
According to the District 8 Houston Fire chief, a HFD paramedic squad was heading to a hospital when their vehicle struck a METRORail train.
METRO Police, Houston Police, and other first responders were called to the scene.
Houston METRO says three people on the train were taken to a hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported.
AThe METRO Police Department will be investigating.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Houston METRO, Houston Fire Department, and OnScene