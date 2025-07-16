Houston weather: Storm chances dropping for Thursday

The Brief Hotter and Drier Through Thursday Hill Country Also Dries Out Gulf Low Brings Rain To Gulf Coast



The hot, dry and humid air will be in the forecast for Thursday in the Houston area.

STORM CHANCES DROPPING TEMPORARILY

Houston is seeing less afternoon downpours today, but the air remains very warm and humid. Look for a similar day Thursday & expect mostly sunny skies and higher temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

TEXAS HILL COUNTRY ALSO DRY

The Texas Hill Country forecast has shifted to mostly sunny, dry, and hot conditions through the rest of the week, with high temperatures generally in the mid-90s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: WATCHING THE GULF

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure located over the panhandle of Florida. It is in the process of moving westward into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and should stay right along the coast as it moves west. Most models show slow development of the system and a relatively weak low near New Orleans by Thursday. There is still a medium chance this disturbance could form into a tropical depression or weak tropical storm over the next few days. For now, expect the possibility for more downpours in the Houston area on Friday & Saturday. Liberty and Chambers Counties will have the highest risk for heavy rain and flash flooding Friday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼