Houston weather: Some rain possible Easter Sunday

The Brief Cooler and cloudy Easter Some showers linger on Sunday Pleasant days start the workweek



Some may see a bit more rain Sunday following Saturday evening's storms.

Cooler Easter Sunday

Southeast Texas turns cooler for Easter Sunday. Highs will only peak in the upper-60s with cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible Easter Sunday morning in Houston with scattered shower chances mainly south of I-10 in the afternoon.

These cooler temperatures continue into early next week.

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Pleasant days follow Easter

The first couple days of the workweek look pleasant for the Houston area. Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin to climb late in the week with rain expected on Friday and Saturday.

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