Houston weather: Slim weekend rain chances

The Brief Highs Remain in the Low 90s Slight Increase in Rain Chances Humidity Also Increasing



Friday marked the 24th consecutive day of above-average high temperatures.

More warm temps, a bit more humid

Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October for your weekend outdoor plans and into next week.

Rain-wise, look for a couple of passing showers today through Sunday followed by a better chance for a few storms late Sunday through Monday.



Dry conditions leading to minor drought

A drought is developing area-wide, especially for communities west of Houston.

Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious of any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Moderate drought has returned for Washington, Austin, Wharton and Colorado counties.

In the tropics

There are a couple of spots near the Gulf that have a small chance for development.

First, the NHC has highlighted some lingering storms over Florida as having about a 10% chance of becoming a depression or storm.

There is a jet stream disturbance that has sparked rain south of New Orleans. Chances look low for an organized tropical system, but it's not impossible.

We'll look for some scattered showers locally tied in with that system by Monday.

Elsewhere in the distant Atlantic, there will likely be a depression or storm forming next week, but it's thousands of miles away and the long-term path is uncertain.

The next two names on the list for tropical systems are Jerry and Karen.