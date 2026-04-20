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Houston weather: Showers Monday night; Storm Alert Tuesday

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Updated  April 20, 2026 6:31pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Storm Alert for Tuesday

Houston weather: Storm Alert for Tuesday

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns. Houston will be under a FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday with a threat of 1-3 inches of rain and a few flooded streets.

The Brief

    • Scattered Showers Tonight, Increasing Early Tuesday
    • FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday, Downpours Next Few Days
    • Muggy & Hotter Late this Week

HOUSTON - Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns.

Scattered showers tonight, increasing early Thursday

Temperatures will be a bit milder tonight, dipping to the low 60s for Houston.  Expect thick clouds to hang around with scattered showers increasing through the night from the southwest as a coastal trough pumps in moisture. 

Widespread heavy rain is expected to arrive just in time for the morning rush Tuesday.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday; wet, stormy days

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns. Expect more widespread showers and storms, with periods of heavier rainfall at times Tuesday. 

Houston will be under a FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday with a threat of 1-3 inches of rain and a few flooded streets. 

The National Weather Service has our area in a "marginal" 1 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall both days. So another 1-3" will be possible during this time with isolated higher totals.  This means 1 or 2 spots could experience some brief street flooding in heavier bursts of rain.

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Warmer, more humid late week

Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s by Thursday & Friday. Skies stay mostly cloudy with muggy air & warmer temps. 

Rain won't go away completely, but becomes more isolated.

Weather Forecast