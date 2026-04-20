Houston weather: Showers Monday night; Storm Alert Tuesday
HOUSTON - Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns.
Scattered showers tonight, increasing early Thursday
Temperatures will be a bit milder tonight, dipping to the low 60s for Houston. Expect thick clouds to hang around with scattered showers increasing through the night from the southwest as a coastal trough pumps in moisture.
Widespread heavy rain is expected to arrive just in time for the morning rush Tuesday.
FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday; wet, stormy days
Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns. Expect more widespread showers and storms, with periods of heavier rainfall at times Tuesday.
Houston will be under a FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday with a threat of 1-3 inches of rain and a few flooded streets.
The National Weather Service has our area in a "marginal" 1 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall both days. So another 1-3" will be possible during this time with isolated higher totals. This means 1 or 2 spots could experience some brief street flooding in heavier bursts of rain.
Warmer, more humid late week
Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s by Thursday & Friday. Skies stay mostly cloudy with muggy air & warmer temps.
Rain won't go away completely, but becomes more isolated.