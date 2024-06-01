A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Southeast Texas until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Showers and storms continue to stream into Southeast Texas from the south. We are now in a 2/5 "Likely" risk for severe weather.

Heavy rain leading to localized flooding is likely with strong wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado possible.

Weather alerts

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m. including Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller and Wharton.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for east central Montgomery County, southeastern San Jacinto County, northwestern Chambers County, Liberty county and northeastern Harris County until 2 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for east central Brazoria County until 1:45 p.m.

Stay weather aware and make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts.

Looking ahead

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday with a decrease in rain chances next week.

Afternoon highs starting on Sunday make a return to the 90s.

Today is also the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season. NOAA predicts we will have an above average season. No tropical activity is expected for at least the next 7 days.

