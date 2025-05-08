Southwest Houston: Suspect charged following police-involved shooting on Buxley Street

The Brief Walter Howard is charged with Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Police say Howard wore bulletproof gear, drove toward officers, and "challenged" them as to why they were in his neighborhood. During a car chase, four officers allegedly shot Howard after he pointed a rifle at them. The shooting is under investigation.



A man is facing five charges for an incident that led to him being shot by Houston police on Wednesday.

Houston Buxely Street shooting update

What we know:

On Thursday, Houston police announced the arrest of 54-year-old Walter L. Howard. Officials say he has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, and one count of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle.

The incident started in a different area.

Police say undercover officers were working on a separate investigation when Howard approached their vehicles. Allegedly, he then went back to his home and came out in body armor, a helmet, and carrying what officers believed to be a rifle case.

According to officials, Howard got into his vehicle, drove toward the officers, and "challenged" them about why they were "in his neighborhood" before driving away.

Officers called on marked patrol units to approach Howard's vehicle. They say the call was made out of precaution since the neighborhood they were in was close to a school.

Police say uniformed officers in marked patrol cars stopped Howard on Stancliff Street, but he allegedly drove off after speaking briefly with officers.

Officers went after Howard and tried to perform a P.I.T. maneuver to stop him, but the first try didn't work.

While police were working on a second P.I.T. maneuver, Howard allegedly leaned out of his car window and pointed his rifle at them.

The chase continued until Howard stopped on Buxley Street, where he allegedly pointed his rifle at police again. That's when four officers shot at the suspect, hitting him at least once.

Police say Howard tried to drive away before crashing into a nearby ditch.

Officers took Howard into custody and performed first aid until he was taken to a hospital. Police say he has since been treated and released, and he has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

No officers were injured.

RELATED: Man in bulletproof gear shot by officers on Buxley Street, police say

What we don't know:

There is no information on where Howard was driving to before he was initially pulled over.

Police have not released any information on the investigation that the undercover officers were working on.

Shooting under investigation

What's next:

The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, HPD's Special Investigations Unit, and HPD's Internal Affairs Division.

Police say the following Southwest Patrol officers fired their weapons in this incident:

Officer M. Gessner (sworn in since July 2019)

Officer K. Khalid (July 2019)

Officer K. Acevedo (December 2018)

Officer J. Joseph (May 2020)