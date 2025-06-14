Houston weather: Scattered storms expected Saturday

The Brief More Scattered Storms On Saturday Muggy and Hot Father's Day Back to a Summer-like Pattern Next Week



Storms are expected on Saturday before a muggy Father's Day.

More rain this weekend

Saturday and Father's Day Sunday both look muggy, but still unsettled with afternoon storms likely again. A few could briefly become strong, so isolated flooding is still possible, especially in the afternoon.

Muggy with off and on storms next week

So far, we don't see any indication of a break in the pattern of daily scattered thunderstorms for at least the next week. Lower rain chances are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage increases by the end of the week. High temperatures will remain near normal June levels with plenty of humidity as well.

Tropics remain quiet for us

Still no tropical activity in the Gulf and Caribbean - in the Eastern Pacific, a new storm named Dalila, has formed near the Acapulco area. Dalila should move out into the open waters of the Pacific but tropical storm winds could impact the western Mexican coast for now.