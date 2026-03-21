Houston weather: Saturday matches record high temperature for the city

The Brief Warm For The Last Weekend Of Rodeo Record Warmth Possible Rain-free Pattern Continues



MORE HEAT RECORDS POSSIBLE

Record high temperature was tied for the city of Houston on Saturday. Bush Airport hit 87. The last time Houston was that warm on March 21 was in 1907. Hobby Airport hit 86, breaking the daily high of 84 set in 2017. Temperatures will climb again on Sunday. The record for Sunday is 89 degrees. More unusually warm temps are in the forecast as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in. It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.

WARM FOR THE LAST WEEKEND OF THE RODEO

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for the last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a light breeze. Afternoon highs will soar to the upper-80s and by the time you head home for the night, we remain warm in the low-70s.

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DRY STRETCH CONTINUES

Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week. Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week. Our ongoing drought will likely intensify.