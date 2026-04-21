Houston weather: Rain continues through Wednesday

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Today Unsettled Weather Continues Wednesday Warm & Humid Pattern Late Week



Tuesday's all-day rain will continue into Wednesday with warmer temps.

Widespread rain, few storms rolling across SE Texas

A FOX 26 Storm Alert remains in effect as rounds of showers and thunderstorms move across Southeast Texas today.

Periods of heavy rain and lightning will continue, which could lead to localized street flooding.

Look for widespread rain to wind down tonight. We'll likely get a lull in the action overnight before more showers & storms get going for the morning rush.

More rain Wednesday

The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday with additional showers and storms likely.

While rain may be more scattered at times, pockets of heavy rainfall remain possible as deep moisture lingers across the region.

Warmer temps Wednesday will help to create more instability and scattered strong storms could develop by the afternoon. So stay alert.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Warmer, muggy pattern late week

Rain chances begin to decrease late this week, but humidity builds back in.

Highs climb into the mid & even upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel.

A few showers and storms may still develop, but overall coverage will be lower.