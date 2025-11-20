Houston weather: Rain chances Thursday night, through the weekend

The Brief Muggy & breezy through this evening; Storms possible tonight Better storm chances Friday through Monday Preliminary Thanksgiving weekend looks drier and cooler



It was another warm, humid day across Houston with record-breaking heat for mid-late November. We reached 86° at both Hobby and Bush airports in Houston.

Few showers for Texans tailgating, storms possible through northwest

For Texans tailgating, weather is looking cloudy, muggy and breezy with a slight chance of a passing shower.

After the game, check your FOX 26 weather app because a line of storms could affect places like Brenham and Huntsville. The best storm chance tonight will be northwest where a low 1 out of 4 risk for flooding is in place.

Storm chances Friday through Monday

The next storm window opens Friday and extends off and on into the weekend, peaking Sunday night into Monday.

Expect scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Friday, isolated rain Saturday, a mostly nice Sunday, then likely storms Sunday night into Monday.

Rain may be heavy at times, mainly on Monday.

Preliminary Thanksgiving weekend outlook

Looking ahead toward the holiday weekend: after the storm system clears, drier and cooler air appears likely for the tail end of the week.

Thanksgiving Day itself has the potential to be pleasant, with sunshine, lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures than what we’ve seen.

Travel and outdoor plans look promising, although it's still early to be sure, the pattern looks overall breezy and cool.