Texas March 3 Primary 2026: What Houston voters need to know

Early voting for the 2026 Texas Primary officially began Tuesday, as voters across Harris County head to the polls to decide a slate of high-stakes local and statewide contests.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. throughout the county. This early voting period will run through Friday, Feb. 27, leading up to the primary election on March 3.

High-stakes local and statewide contests

Big picture view:

At the top of the ballot, a crowded Republican primary for the U.S. Senate features incumbent Sen. John Cornyn facing challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Congressman Wesley Hunt.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico are vying for their party's nomination.

Changes in Houston leadership

Local elections:

Locally, all eyes are on the race for Congressional District 18. The contest has become a rare showdown between two sitting members of Congress: Christian Menefee and Al Green.

Menefee, the former Harris County Attorney, was sworn into the seat just two weeks ago after winning a special election to complete the term of the late Sylvester Turner. He is now defending the seat against veteran Rep. Al Green, who was moved into the redrawn 18th District during the most recent redistricting cycle.

A recent University of Houston Hobby School poll suggests a significant lead for Menefee, placing him roughly 24 points ahead of Green among likely primary voters.

In the race for Harris County Judge, a new era is guaranteed as incumbent Lina Hidalgo is not seeking re-election. Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker is seeking a political comeback in the Democratic primary, facing a challenge from Houston City Council Member Letitia Plummer.

Voting in the March 3 primary

What you can do:

Voters in Texas do not register by party, but they must choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot when arriving at the polling place.

Election officials remind residents that while sample ballots can be researched online, Texas law prohibits the use of cell phones, tablets, or any electronic recording devices within 100 feet of a voting station.

To cast a ballot, voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification, such as a Texas driver’s license, U.S. passport, or Texas handgun license.

Early voting centers in Harris County will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with abbreviated hours on Sunday, Feb. 22.