Texas March 3, 2026 primary election: Houston-area sample ballots

By
Published  February 16, 2026 7:23pm CST
Early voting begins Feb. 17 for the March 3 primary election. Here's what voters should know.

The Brief

    • Voters will head to the polls on March for the primary elections.
    • Check your ballot before you go so you know what you are voting for.

HOUSTON - Texans will head to polls on March 3 to vote in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

The candidates they choose for their party will appear on the November ballot.

There are statewide races like governor and U.S. senator, as well as local leaders and representatives.

Before you head to the polls, you can see what’s on your ballot. Your ballot will vary based on where you live and whether you are voting in the Democratic or Republican primary.

Southeast Texas sample ballots

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston area.

The Source: The information in this article comes from various counties' election websites.

