Texas March 3, 2026 primary election: Houston-area sample ballots
HOUSTON - Texans will head to polls on March 3 to vote in the Democratic and Republican primaries.
The candidates they choose for their party will appear on the November ballot.
There are statewide races like governor and U.S. senator, as well as local leaders and representatives.
Before you head to the polls, you can see what’s on your ballot. Your ballot will vary based on where you live and whether you are voting in the Democratic or Republican primary.
Southeast Texas sample ballots
Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston area.
- Austin County sample ballots
- Brazoria County sample ballots
- Chambers County sample ballots
- Colorado County sample ballots
- Fort Bend County sample ballots
- Galveston County sample ballots
- Grimes County sample ballots
- Harris County sample ballots
- Jackson County sample ballots
- Liberty County sample ballots
- Matagorda County sample ballots
- Montgomery County sample ballots
- Polk County sample ballots
- San Jacinto County sample ballots
- Walker County sample ballots
- Waller County sample ballots
- Washington County sample ballots
- Wharton County sample ballots
