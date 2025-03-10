Houston weather: Pleasant, sunny Monday with highs in the 70s

The Brief Beautiful Weather Today! Gradual Warning Each Day Near Record Highs Late this Week



Clear and chilly Monday morning, then a sunny, dry and pleasant day with highs in the low 70s.

Low Humidity and Sunshine:

Following a blustery Sunday, winds have calmed today, and we'll enjoy sunshine, pleasant afternoon temperatures and low humidity.

The only negative, and one that will be with us all week, is high allergy levels.

Moisture Back, Storm Chances:

Tuesday is looking nice as well, but a south breeze should make us a little warmer and slightly more humid, especially along the coast.

This increase in humidity will eventually increase our chance of seeing a few drizzles on Wednesday near Houston, but there is a better chance for isolated strong storms from College Station to Huntsville and Livingston.

Hotter Late-Week Weather:

Record highs on Thursday and Friday are both 88 degrees, and we should get close to those temps.

Humidity will not be low, but it also doesn't look too extreme for those warm afternoons, so overall, not too many complaints. Do be on the lookout for scattered showers on Friday and possibly Saturday as well. The weekend forecast looks pretty good with highs close to 80.