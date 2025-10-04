Houston weather: More warmth; slight rain chances for the new week

The Brief Highs Remain in the Low 90s Rip Current Risk Slight Increase in Rain Chances Going into Next Week



Sunday will be another above average day with highs in the low 90s for southeast Texas.

More warm temperatures, watching increase in moisture

Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October for all your outdoor weekend plans.

Rain chances are slim. Look for a couple of showers on Sunday, followed by a better chance for a few storms late Sunday through Monday.

A High Risk of Rip Currents has been issued for all Gulf-facing beaches through Sunday night.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

A rapid drought is developing state and areawide, communities west of Houston finding themselves in moderate drought conditions.

Houston proper is not yet in a drought, but it is dry.

Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious of any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Lower humidity values also lead to an increase in fire danger.

In the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure over the northern Gulf. It is producing showers and thunderstorms off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The Houston area could see showers locally tied in with that system by Monday.

Elsewhere in the distant Atlantic, there will likely be a depression or storm forming next week, but it's thousands of miles away and the long-term path is uncertain.