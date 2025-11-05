Houston weather: More sunshine ahead for your Thursday

The Brief More Sunshine Ahead Warming Trend In Progress Big Drop In Temps Early Next Week



Another day full of sunshine is on tap for your Thursday in the Houston area.

GORGEOUS SKIES

Another spectacular day is in progress. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 70s and lower end 80s and muggy air is increasing. Look for even more humidity by the end of the week with temperatures soaring closer to 90°. We are tracking a front this weekend that will likely wipe out much of this moisture.

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE

A Gulf breeze has returned which is playing a major role in our gradual warming trend. Afternoon highs for the rest of the week will get progressively warmer with upper 80s for some by Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will also get milder with low to mid 60s for the rest of the week. With increasing humidity, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers along the coast.

COLD FRONT INCOMING

A cold front is expected this weekend that will dry us out and lower our temperatures. A stray shower is possible with this front but don't count on much rain. With already dry conditions across the area and no immediate major rain in the forecast, our wildfire concern grows after this front comes through. Highs will drop to the 60s Monday with overnight lows in the 30s & 40s!

