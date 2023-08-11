Houston weather: More stifling heat on the way as excessive heat warning continues
HOUSTON - More stifling heat is on the horizon for Houston. The majority of the FOX 26 viewing area is under an Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday night.
Rip Current concerns linger along the coastline, with a Red Flag/Fire Danger Warning up for the Brazos Valley.
All counties we cover are experiencing drought conditions and have burn bans in place.
If you're lucky, you might see some isolated rain early next week.