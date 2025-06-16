Houston weather: More scattered storms Monday with 2"+ possible

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert this afternoon More scattered storms with 2"+ possible Steamy weather begins Tuesday, fewer storms



There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert this afternoon due to scattered heavy storms. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs near 90.

More rain today

As of Monday morning, no flood watches are in effect, but a few hefty downpours are likely again from midday through the late afternoon. Threats include lots of lightning, 2-3" of rain in some spots and even some small hail.

For many areas, this will be the eighth day in a row with rain, so I know lots of people are ready for a break and the pattern could break for at least a couple of days after today.

Break from the heavy rain soon

Our stormy weather pattern could break beginning tomorrow and into Wednesday. Expect typical mid-June heat, but with very high humidity, even by Houston standards. Isolated showers and storms are still possible, but it doesn't look as crazy as the last several days. Models are mixed on late this week, but there are indications that scattered storms could increase a bit for Thursday and Friday.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic

While our hurricane season has been off to an early start, the eastern Pacific Ocean (south and west of Mexico) has been very active. They've already had four tropical storms, although none have made landfall, and a 5th is on the way. This next storm would be named Erick and could bring heavy rain to Guatemala and southern Mexico this week.