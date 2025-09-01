Houston weather: More isolated storms possible on Tuesday

The Brief Isolated Rain Tuesd Hotter, Drier Trend Follows Tropics Remain Quiet



Expect the possibility of additional rain and storms for your Tuesday.

ONLY A FEW DOWNPOURS TUESDAY

As we all head back to work after the three-day weekend, we'll see a transitions back to a dryer pattern for most of the first week of September. Look for isolated showers/storms on Tuesday with any rain being short lived and not expected to cause to many problems.

ABOUT TO GET HOTTER

Lower atmospheric moisture along with a breeze from the west and southwest could allow our temperatures to the mid and possible upper 90s from Wednesday through Friday. For now, rain chances look very low from Wednesday through Friday and possibly lasting into Saturday.

EASTERN ATLANTIC TROPICAL WAVE

The only short-term area of possible development is thousands of miles from here in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands could become a tropical storm later this week and possibly even a hurricane over the next week or so. It is very far away and is not likely to affect the Gulf, but will be something to watch for the East Coast of the US.