Houston weather: More humidity, temperatures to increase for Friday

The Brief Humidity and Temperatures Increase Isolated Showers Through Friday Possible Tropical System Very Far from Texas



The humid air and hotter temperatures are back following the fall-like temperatures earlier this week.

Houston weather: Heat, humidity return for Friday

HUMID AIR IS BACK

A shift in wind direction has returned muggy air to most areas and is also bringing some scattered showers today. Most areas north of Houston should stay dry for one more day. But near I-10 southward, showers and a possible isolated storm will continue through this evening.

LATE SUMMER WARMTH THROUGH NEXT WEEK

Our fall preview has come to an end, with the outlook for the next several days looking generally warm and humid. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average. Look for highs in the mid 90s from Friday through the weekend and beyond with morning lows in the 70s. After today, the chance for showers will remain low and the forecast for Texans tailgating calls for temps in the 90s, then staying in the low 80s after the win.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

ONE AREA OF INTEREST IN THE FAR EAST ATLANTIC

The tropics are still remarkably quiet for mid-September, the typical peak of hurricane season. However, there is a pretty impressive tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa today that models are really latching on to. There is a good chance that it will eventually become a tropical storm, or even a hurricane over the next 5-7 days. The system is thousands of miles from the Gulf, so no concern at this time. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.