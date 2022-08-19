Houston weather: More heavy rain expected over next few days

article

The rain continues in the Houston area, with at least a 50% chance every day over the next week.

On Friday, look for isolated heavy downpours in the morning with more widespread activity from late morning through early afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts of 3 to 5 inches could lead to localized flooding, especially at locations that received heavy rains on Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR FORECAST UPDATES

Friday morning will see rain between the I-59/1-69 corridor and the coast then spreading inland in the afternoon.

There's a chance for gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail in some areas.

For the weekend, expect off-and-on showers and storms as we watch the progress of what should be a small area of low pressure in the southern Gulf.

The extended outlook still looks active with several rounds of drought-busting rain across Texas.