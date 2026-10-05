Houston weather: Warm Monday in the 80s, tropical depression chances in the Gulf

The Brief Pleasant Today with Isolated Showers Great Week Ahead Monitoring the Gulf for Late Week Development



This week is starting off with warm weather and a low chance of some isolated showers. However, rain chances increase as we get later into the week.

Pleasant Monday, isolated rain

After a few morning showers along our cool front, we'll turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Any stray shower is more likely near the coast and south of I-10.

A great week ahead

Drier and pleasant air settles in behind a front, with warm afternoons and wake-up temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies stick around through Wednesday before humidity creeps back.

Monitoring the Gulf

A flare-up of storms in the southern Gulf will remain stationary for a few days and that will give it a good chance to develop into a tropical low. We expect a better than 50% chance for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form by mid to late this week.

The most likely path will be very slow and likely more of a concern to the northern Gulf than Texas, so for now, just stay tuned for updates.