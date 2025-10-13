Houston weather: Mostly sunny Monday, new Tropical Storm Lorenzo

The Brief Unseasonably Warm Highs Continue this Week Mostly Sunny Skies as Dry Conditions Intensify An Ozone Action Day is in Effect Again



It's a clear and pleasant Monday morning, even as highs will continue to be closer to the 90s in the afternoon. We might get a little rainfall later on in the week, but dry conditions continue and the drought may worsen.

More warm days this week

Average highs for mid-October are in the low to mid 80s, but we will continue to see highs closer to 90. The great news is that overnight lows will still fall into the 60s, so mornings will be clear and comfortable. Sunshine and light breezes will favor the formation of ozone pollution for most afternoons this week.

Drought may worsen

Conditions remain quiet on the rain front, a pattern that is expected to hold for most of the week. Rain chances will remain very low until rising slightly toward the end of the work week.

For the next seven days, expect a continuation of this warm stretch, with highs consistently in the upper 80s and low 90s. It looks like some isolated showers will return beginning Friday, but conditions are very dry and several counties are under declared burn bans to prevent wildfires.

New tropical storm

Lorenzo formed this morning in the central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. It is very far from land and will remain well out to sea, posing no threat to the US, Caribbean or the Gulf.

The tropics remain quiet for the Houston area.