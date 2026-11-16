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Houston weather: Breezy, slightly chilly Monday; sunshine returns midweek

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published November 16, 2026 7:15 AM CST
Published November 16, 2026 7:15 AM CST
Houston weather: Cool, slightly windy Monday
Houston weather: Cool, slightly windy Monday

Houston weather: Cool, slightly windy Monday

The rain is coming to a stop, but the weather will remain chilly with cloudy skies and a brisk breeze for Monday. Things will get slightly warmer later in the week.

The Brief

    • Cool and breezy today
    • Chilly nights this week
    • Sunny, pleasant days

HOUSTON - This week is starting off chilly with cloudy skies and a cool breeze. However, things will warm up a bit later on in the week.

Breezy and cool

Showers are winding down, but clouds and a cool breeze will keep temperatures on the chilly side today. Skies should gradually brighten through the afternoon.

Cold after dark

Clear skies and dry air will bring several chilly nights this week, with lows dipping into the 40s in parts of the Houston area. Nights gradually turn milder later in the week.

Sunshine returns

Sunshine and dry air set up pleasant afternoons, with temperatures rising from the 60s today into the 70s by midweek. The next chance of rain chance looks to hold off until the weekend.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

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