Houston weather: Breezy, slightly chilly Monday; sunshine returns midweek

The Brief Cool and breezy today Chilly nights this week Sunny, pleasant days



This week is starting off chilly with cloudy skies and a cool breeze. However, things will warm up a bit later on in the week.

Breezy and cool

Showers are winding down, but clouds and a cool breeze will keep temperatures on the chilly side today. Skies should gradually brighten through the afternoon.

Cold after dark

Clear skies and dry air will bring several chilly nights this week, with lows dipping into the 40s in parts of the Houston area. Nights gradually turn milder later in the week.

Sunshine returns

Sunshine and dry air set up pleasant afternoons, with temperatures rising from the 60s today into the 70s by midweek. The next chance of rain chance looks to hold off until the weekend.