Houston weather: Rain chances for Monday; possible flooding in Texas Hill Country

The Brief Showers and Storms Continue Today, Then Hotter and Drier Hill Country Sees More Rain, Then Dries Out Tropical Development Possible in Northern Gulf by Mid-Week



Monday highs will reach the low to mid 90s with muggy conditions with isolated, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers, storms today

Houston will see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with otherwise, very warm and humid air. Rainfall could exceed 1" in spots, so stay alert for updates.

Isolated storms are possible again Tuesday, but by Wednesday and Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies and higher temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Texas Hill Country concerns

The Texas Hill Country will also experience a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with a few areas possibly experiencing brief flooding.

However, beginning Tuesday, the forecast shifts to mostly sunny, dry, and hot conditions through the rest of the week, with high temperatures generally in the mid-90s.

Tropical outlook: Watching the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure located east of Florida. It is forecast to move westward across Florida today and into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday.

Most models show slow development of the system and a relatively weak low south of New Orleans by Wednesday and Thursday. However, the FOX Weather Model has been showing a much stronger system moving into Louisiana, so the outlook is not really clear.

For now, just expect the possibility for showers in the Houston area on Friday if the low gets close enough and stay tuned for updates.