Houston weather: Steamy Monday in the 90s, tropical wave seen in Atlantic

The Brief Hot and Humid Monday Daily Rain Chances This Week Tropics Heating Up



Prepare for another hot and humid Monday, but expect daily chances for showers throughout the week to help cool temperatures down with the coverage increasing over the next few days.

Hot, humid start to new week

Houston and Southeast Texas can expect temperatures to soar Monday. Highs in Houston are forecast to reach 98 degrees. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 107 degrees.

There is no active Heat Advisory, but it is very important to stay safe in this heat. Drink plenty of water, take breaks inside with A/C, reapply sunscreen and always remember to look before you lock your vehicle.

Daily rain chances high this week

The overall rain outlook this week is a bit random with a daily round of afternoon showers and storms expected, but with periods of hot sunshine in between.

Our extended models are very mixed with timing and coverage of rain, but isolated afternoon storms make sense in this pattern. Rainfall totals will likely be a bit higher toward the end of the week and potentially upcoming weekend.

Erin churns in the Atlantic, tropics heat up

‘Hurricane Erin’ continues to churn in the Atlantic as it passes north of Turks & Caicos and the Bahamas. The latest models have Erin curving away from the eastern coast of the U.S. this week.

Indirect impacts of large swell and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard, especially in coastal North Carolina. The system is far away from Texas and will have no effect on our area.

We are watching a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa which now has a 50% for development over the next seven days. Stay up-to-date with the latest tropical updates on the free FOX Local app.