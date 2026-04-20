Houston weather: Cool Monday, increased rain chances next few days

The Brief Cloudy, Cool, Drizzly Today More Rain Tuesday & Wednesday Muggy Late this Week



This week kicks off with cool and cloudy weather ahead of rain in the middle of the week.

Cloudy and cool today

Clouds stick around today with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few light showers and drizzles are possible, especially west and south of Houston. Cooler air behind the front keeps temperatures about 10 degrees below normal.

Midweek rain builds in

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns. Expect more widespread showers and storms, with periods of heavier rainfall at times.

The National Weather Service has our area in a "marginal" risk for excessive rainfall both days, so another round of 2-3" will be possible each day.

Warmer, more humid late week

Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s by late week. Skies stay mostly cloudy with muggy temps. Rain won't go away completely, becomes more isolated.