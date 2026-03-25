Houston weather: Mild, muggy Thursday before slight cooldown

The Brief Mild Tonight With Patchy Fog Super Sports Day Thursday - Coogs Sweet 16 & Astros Opening Day Lower Humidity This Weekend



Thursday will continue our toasty temperature trend before a brief cooldown comes in.

Mild and muggy tonight

Southeast Texas will feel more mild weather tonight with most spots dipping to the 60s with a light southerly breeze.

Watch out for a few areas of fog that may develop, especially between I-10 and the coast.

Great weather for triple action sports day Thursday

The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the work week. That means warm but quiet weather for the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open, Astros Opening Day & The Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 all happening in H-Town Thursday!

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Weak front drops humidity for weekend

A weak front rolls through by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown. This front will be mainly dry, but at least humidity will dip back to more tolerable levels.

Our long-term forecast models show the chance for showers & a few storms during the first few days of April.

We will watch and bring you the latest weather updates on FOX Local.

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