Houston weather: Humidity rises again Sunday with slight rain chances

The Brief Humidity returns Sunday Warm weekend continues Tropical Development In Eastern Atlantic



More humid Sunday

It will be sunny and hot to end the weekend, with increasing humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I‑10 saw the coolest and driest conditions on Saturday, but all of us will start to notice the humidity returning on Sunday afternoon.

Showers possible

With the noticeably increasing humidity on Sunday, you can also expect move of a chance for isolated showers south of the Houston area.

Watching eastern Atlantic

The Atlantic has produced five named storms, but no hurricanes so far this season. And while Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Atlantic, it is not expected to become a hurricane. However, it could become a named storm over this weekend. The next name on the list is Fay and this would not be a threat to the United States.