Houston weather: Hot weekend with chance of rain, storms

The Brief Hot and humid Saturday Downpours possible Sunday Hot, hazy start to July



It will be a hot weekend, with a chance for some storms and rain.

A few storms Saturday

Moisture levels are lower than earlier in the week but still high enough to stop scattered afternoon storms from forming again across the Houston area. Most of the activity will form around Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery by early afternoon and linger off and on through sunset. Look for a quick 1-2" of rainfall from the stronger downpours with frequent lightning.

Hazy sky and tropical moisture

Sunday looks interesting with a mix of Saharan dust haze and a plume of tropical moisture coming in. Watch for scattered storms with a higher chance for rain than Saturday. There is a chance the batch of Saharan dust could decrease the rain chances come, but for now leaning towards the moisture plume winning out. Rain chances will be slight higher near the coast since.

Blanket of Saharan Dust on the way

Yet another plume of Saharan dust is on the way beginning late this weekend, but becoming most noticeable early next week. Air quality could be affected, but it will primarily give us more colorful sunrises and sunsets. Dust will also sometimes lower rain chances by warming the middle parts of the atmosphere.

Weak Tropical disturbance

A disorganized area of storms soaked the Yucatan Friday, and it has a small chance of developing into a depression in the far southern Gulf this weekend. If this system does become a tropical depression, it will be short-lived as the heavy rain will be quickly running into eastern Mexico. The only effect on our area will be the chance for some of the extra moisture to be pulled into our area slightly increasing our rainfall.

7-Day Forecast