The Brief Heat continues on Thursday Showers and storms likely late week/start of weekend Plume of tropical moisture moves into the Gulf



We’ll face hot conditions for another day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits.

Expect mostly sunny skies with minimal rain chances, so stay hydrated and be careful not to overdo it outside. Some relief from this intense heat is on the way.

Storms arrive Friday & Saturday

Tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Thursday along the coast and to our east.

That rain will spread farther inland on Friday, making it into the Houston area. Heavy rainfall is possible in spots from then through Saturday.

Tropical moisture in the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center now has a minimal 10% chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf by Friday.

Regardless of development or not, the entire Gulf Coast could see rounds of heavy rain as this low pressure system moves west.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the latest tropical updates on FOX Local.