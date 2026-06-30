Houston weather: Hot temperatures to continue into July

The Brief Normal summer heat closes out June Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday Hot and humid for World Cup on July 4



The heat in the area will continue into July across the Houston area.

JUNE ENDS & JULY BEGINS WITH NORMAL HEAT

Typical summer heat continues across Southeast Texas to close out the month & start July, with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100 during the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible through early evening, but the main story is another hot and humid day.

A WETTER PATTERN RETURNS LATE WEEK

Storm chances begin to increase Thursday and Friday as more moisture moves back into the area. Scattered showers and storms could bring brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, especially during the hotter parts of the day.

HOLIDAY MATCH DAY LOOKS HOT

The 4th of July forecast for Houston’s final World Cup match looks hot and humid, with a few storms possible around the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should be ready for steamy weather and a brief downpour.

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