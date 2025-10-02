Houston weather: Hot, dry Friday expected

The Brief More Heat For Friday & Weekend Plans Rain Chances Limited Until Next Week New Areas To Watch For Tropical Development



There's not much need to worry about dodging raindrops this weekend, but you should be cautious of potential brushfires.

Another hot one for Friday

It will feel more like August than October with plenty of sunshine and afternoon heat running well above normal.

Light winds mean air quality may dip into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups (as it has for the last several days).

Otherwise, look for rain chances limited to a stray shower or two during the afternoon.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

After a rainy summer, the month of September brought a dry spell to many areas locally and that has continued into October.

Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious of any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Drought conditions are also getting worse with moderate drought officially back in counties west of Houston.

Slight pattern change next week

By early next week, clouds return and spotty storms develop.

While not a washout, a few downpours are likely, bringing some temporary relief from the heat.

Moisture next week could be partially tied in to a tropical wave, but right now, it doesn't look like anything for us to worry about.

Tracking the tropics

Imelda is no longer a hurricane, but is still a large and powerful storm in the central atlantic. It brought heavy rain and strong winds to Bermuda this morning, but is racing away and will gradually weaken as it eventually makes its way to London.

However, we can't let our guard down because there are now two new areas to watch in the Atlantic basin.

One tropical wave coming off the West Coast of Africa has a low chance for slow development over the next week as it moves west.

Another tropical wave near south Florida has a very low chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next week as it pushes into the Gulf. If the system develops, it could spread a few more downpours into Southeast Texas. However, significant impacts are unlikely.

Keep checking back over the next few days for updates.