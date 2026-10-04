Houston weather: Heavy Sunday downpours bring flood threat before cooler, drier air arrives midweek

The Brief A stalled front continues to bring heavy rainfall through Sunday evening, with the highest threat concentrated south of I-10 and along the coast. Conditions will improve early to midweek as a front moves through, bringing lower humidity and morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We are tracking an area in the southwestern Gulf that could slowly develop by midweek and boost coastal rain chances by late week.



The threat for heavy rain continues through Sunday evening as a stalled front slowly moves offshore. Some storms could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of I-10.

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain. Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We are monitoring an area of low pressure that could develop in the southwestern Gulf by midweek. Waters are very warm in the gulf and there isn't much wind shear. These factors could lead to development that could move north.

We are expecting some higher rain chances along the gulf coast by the end of the week/ next weekend. Nothing has even formed at this point, so we will watch the models closely.

7-Day Forecast