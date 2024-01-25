Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
19
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:20 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 AM CST until FRI 1:41 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SUN 11:16 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SAT 12:52 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SAT 9:51 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:32 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:24 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:02 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Houston weather: Heavy storms move out, sunshine returns

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Early morning rain, then gradual clearing with much drier air and highs near 70.

HOUSTON - Heavy storms have moved on out and we’re actually going to see the return of sunshine today!

Even though the rain has come to an end, we still have some major problems with flooding along our rivers, and some of the flooding may even get worse heading into this weekend.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

In particular, we’re watching the San Jacinto River, the Trinity River and parts of the Brazos River.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County Judge signs disaster declaration due to evacuations south of Lake Conroe Dam

We may be in for one last round of light showers tomorrow before the sunshine makes a return this weekend and we enter a long stretch of really beautiful weather for much of next week.