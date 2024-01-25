Heavy storms have moved on out and we’re actually going to see the return of sunshine today!

Even though the rain has come to an end, we still have some major problems with flooding along our rivers, and some of the flooding may even get worse heading into this weekend.

In particular, we’re watching the San Jacinto River, the Trinity River and parts of the Brazos River.

We may be in for one last round of light showers tomorrow before the sunshine makes a return this weekend and we enter a long stretch of really beautiful weather for much of next week.