River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
14
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:15 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:30 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:30 AM CST until SAT 2:24 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:45 PM CST until THU 9:40 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:40 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Montgomery County Judge signs disaster declaration for the county

By
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has announced a disaster declaration has been signed following the ongoing rainfall in the Houston area. 

According to Keough, "This declaration has activated all available resources throughout the county to address the immediate needs."

Keough is asking drivers to not drive in high water as the county’s first responders have been assisting motorists all day who have ignored barricades and water over the roads and proceeded to drive through the water. 

Keough added The San Jacinto River Authority is currently releasing water from the Lake Conroe Dam at 16,525 CFS with the lake currently at 203.75 ft. We have been informed that releases will continue as inflows into the lake from our northern continues has not yet crested. 