Montgomery County Judge signs disaster declaration for the county

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has announced a disaster declaration has been signed following the ongoing rainfall in the Houston area.

According to Keough, "This declaration has activated all available resources throughout the county to address the immediate needs."

Keough is asking drivers to not drive in high water as the county’s first responders have been assisting motorists all day who have ignored barricades and water over the roads and proceeded to drive through the water.

Keough added The San Jacinto River Authority is currently releasing water from the Lake Conroe Dam at 16,525 CFS with the lake currently at 203.75 ft. We have been informed that releases will continue as inflows into the lake from our northern continues has not yet crested.