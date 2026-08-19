Houston weather: Heat advisory in effect Thursday

The Brief Heat Advisory issued for Houston area The heat wave continues, but a few storms may return late week The tropics remain unusually quiet in Atlantic basin



MORE STIFLING HEAT, HEAT ADVISORY

High temperatures in and around Houston are expected to be around 100 the next several days. It will stay mostly sunny Thursday with the humidity making it feel like it's 106 to 112 the next few days. Heat Advisory has been issued for Southeast Texas, starting at noon on Thursday and lasting through 7 p.m. Friday. Remember to limit time in direct sun, drink plenty of water and stay in the A/C as much as possible.

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HEAT HOLDS ON, THEN A FEW STORMS

The heat wave continues through the end of the work week & beyond, with highs near 100 degrees. Rain chances remain very low for now, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could return Friday through Sunday.

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ATLANTIC STAYS UNUSUALLY QUIET

The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain remarkably quiet for the second half of August. No tropical development is expected in the near term, giving the Gulf Coast a continued break during the heart of hurricane season. A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic could develop over the next week or so.