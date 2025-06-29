Houston weather: Hazy skies, scattered storms expected

The Brief Downpours possible Sunday Hot, hazy start to July New tropical depression



You can expect to see some hazy skies on Sunday, and some could even downpours.

Hazy sky and tropical moisture Sunday

Sunday looks interesting with a mix of Saharan dust haze and a plume of tropical moisture coming in. Watch for scattered storms with a higher chance for rain than Saturday. Rain chances will be slight higher near the coast and cities south of I-10.

Blanket of Saharan dust on the way

Yet another plume of Saharan dust is on the way beginning today, but becoming most noticeable next week. Air quality could be affected, but it will primarily give us more colorful sunrises and sunsets. Dust will also sometimes lower rain chances by warming the middle parts of the atmosphere. You can still expect the heat and humidity across SE Texas along with the haze.

Tropical Depression Two

Tropical Depression Two could briefly become Tropical Storm Barry in the southern Gulf of America. This system will be short-lived as the track brings heavy rain quickly running into eastern Mexico. Northeastern Mexico could see flooding and mudslides in areas with steep terrain.

