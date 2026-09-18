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Houston weather: Friday heat in the 90s, cooler evening expected

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 18, 2026 7:04 AM CDT
Published September 18, 2026 7:04 AM CDT
Houston weather: Hot Friday afternoon ahead of cooler evening
Houston weather: Hot Friday afternoon ahead of cooler evening

Houston weather: Hot Friday afternoon ahead of cooler evening

Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures for Friday in the Houston-area. There will be a slight cooling north of I-10 but the heat returns for the weekend.

The Brief

    • Hot with lower humidity today
    • Cooler tonight, but a hot weekend ahead
    • Historically quiet tropics continue

HOUSTON - Friday has arrived and the heat hasn't left just yet. It'll be another day of high temperatures with a slightly cooler evening expected.

A drier Friday

Mostly sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the mid 90s. Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the 60s tonight.

Weekend heat returns

Saturday stays hot with plenty of sunshine. Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area. 

Atlantic remains exceptionally quiet

The Atlantic has produced five named storms but no hurricanes so far this season. Accumulated cyclone energy (the total energy of storms this season) is running about 94% below normal making this one of the quietest seasons on record.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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