Houston weather: Friday heat in the 90s, cooler evening expected

The Brief Hot with lower humidity today Cooler tonight, but a hot weekend ahead Historically quiet tropics continue



Friday has arrived and the heat hasn't left just yet. It'll be another day of high temperatures with a slightly cooler evening expected.

A drier Friday

Mostly sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the mid 90s. Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the 60s tonight.

Weekend heat returns

Saturday stays hot with plenty of sunshine. Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area.

Atlantic remains exceptionally quiet

The Atlantic has produced five named storms but no hurricanes so far this season. Accumulated cyclone energy (the total energy of storms this season) is running about 94% below normal making this one of the quietest seasons on record.