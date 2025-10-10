Houston weather: Sunny, dry Friday ahead; drought conditions getting worse

The Brief Highs Remain Near 90 Fire Danger Increases Drought Conditions Worsen



It's Friday but not much has changed as highs are expected to once again reach the 90s with upper 80s in some areas. Some areas have issued burn bans to avoid the chance of a fire starting.

More warm temperatures

Another above-average day is in progress with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas. Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country and below average precipitation as well.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions in state and area-wide are getting worse. Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, and Liberty counties.

Dry vegetation, strong winds, and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change. Some counties in the FOX 26 area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately. Limit any type of outdoor activity that could spark a flame.

In the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to track the tenth storm of the Atlantic season.

'Tropical Storm Jerry is moving WNW in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by this weekend. Jerry will brush by the northern Leeward Islands and then make a sharp turn to the north this weekend. It should pass safely east of Bermuda and is not a threat to the United States.

Subtropical Strom Karen has also formedcloser towards Europe and poses no risk to the United States.