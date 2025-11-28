Houston weather: Cool temps for Black Friday, rainy weekend ahead

The Brief Cooler Weather for the Holiday Weekend Widespread Rain and Storms Arrive Late Saturday Expect a Cold, Wet Start to Next Week



Black Friday will be chill when it comes to the weather, making it great for shopping! It's a little cold for the morning but will warm up to high-60s for the afternoon.

Best deals and weather for Black Friday

Today offers nearly ideal weather for all your shopping trips. Black Friday will be quiet (weather wise), starting chilly but warming to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. We will see moisture subtly begin to creep back late in the day. About a 10% chance of a stray shower, so it isn't likely, you will also want to grab a jacket heading out early.

A line of storms late Saturday into Sunday

Conditions will turn a bit warmer and more humid ahead of the approaching system on Saturday. It looks like widespread, soaking rain and the potential for strong storms, especially as we move into the evening and overnight hours.

Right now, a level 1 risk of severe weather has been issued for us. There is also a level 1 risk for flash flooding. This cold front bringing us storms will leave behind a much chillier pattern. After early Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks nice, but chilly.

Monday looks cold and wet

Brace yourself for a winter-like start to the week with dreary rain on Monday. Rain will likely last a couple hours, into the early afternoon. Make sure you allow extra time on your morning commute as you head back in after the holidays.

A couple of cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s is also expected. Starting December off chilly!