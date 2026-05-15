Houston weather: Warm and breezy Friday, storm chances next week

The Brief Warm and breezy weather continues today Humidity increases this weekend Storm chances build heading into next week



Friday will be another warm day with a few more clouds in the sky. Expect similar conditions over the weekend.

Warm and breezy today

Highs climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with a steady south breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Winds stay elevated through the day, helping limit the heat slightly despite the warming trend.

Humidity returns this weekend

Gulf moisture continues building through the weekend, bringing warmer mornings and a more humid feel. Overnight lows stay milder with muggy conditions becoming more noticeable by Sunday.

Storms ahead next week

A more active pattern develops early next week as deeper moisture and disturbances move into Southeast Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Monday through midweek, with a few stronger storms possible.