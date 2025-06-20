Houston weather: Feels like temps in 100s for Friday, steamy weekend

The Brief Summer Solstice Begins Tonight More Heat & Humidity This Weekend Rain Chances on the Rise Next Week



It's summer solstice, which means its the longest day of the year, so hopefully you can get out and enjoy it!

Summer solstice

The summer season officially begins Friday evening with the solstice - the moment that the sun shines directly on 23.5 degrees north latitude, or simply as far north as it gets. This means it is the longest day of the year (longest amount of daylight), but other than that, it will feel the same as the last few days.

Hot & humid weekend

The weekend also continues with a normal June weather pattern bringing highs in the mid-90s and very isolated afternoon storm activity. Expect heat index values to range from 100-106 and be mindful of the risk of rip currents along the coast.

Swim near lifeguards or avoid going very far unless you're a strong swimmer. Otherwise, protect yourself from the sun and heat, drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

Stormy next week

Next week is looking potentially stormy again. Our rain chances will be on the rise beginning on Monday. With higher cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees, if not in the upper-80s.

No tropical activity in the Atlantic

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf. As of now, no tropical activity is expected within the next 7 days. There are no threats to Texas in the near future.